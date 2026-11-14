📅 Free Family Literacy Night Parties at Creve Coeur Library

📅 Free Family Literacy Nights at Creve Coeur Library

Bring the kids out for free Family Literacy Night Parties at the Creve Coeur Public Library!

Dates:

October 14

January 13

March 10

Time: 5:00–7:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Who: Children of all ages and their families

Each night includes:

Games and family-friendly fun

and family-friendly fun Treats and goodies

and goodies Hands-on activities that spark imagination

that spark imagination Themed experiences that bring books and stories to life

All three events are free, so you can come to one or all of them and enjoy reading together as a family.

For more details and specific activities, scan the QR code on the event flyer.

Hosted by the Creve Coeur Public Library.