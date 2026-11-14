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Creve Coeur
📅 Free Family Literacy Night Parties at Creve Coeur Library
2 days ago
📅 Free Family Literacy Nights at Creve Coeur Library
Bring the kids out for free Family Literacy Night Parties at the Creve Coeur Public Library!
Dates:
- October 14
- January 13
- March 10
Time: 5:00–7:00 PM
Cost: FREE
Who: Children of all ages and their families
Each night includes:
- Games and family-friendly fun
- Treats and goodies
- Hands-on activities that spark imagination
- Themed experiences that bring books and stories to life
All three events are free, so you can come to one or all of them and enjoy reading together as a family.
For more details and specific activities, scan the QR code on the event flyer.
Hosted by the Creve Coeur Public Library.
More Info: Creve Coeur Library Family Literacy Night Parties ...
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