Creve Coeur has a few solid leadership roles right now, especially if you like running teams and keeping operations smooth. Here are the standout management openings this week.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Salary: $57,800 – $68,000

Type: Full-time

Lead a team that manages real estate portfolio administration for multiple client accounts. You’ll coach staff, improve processes, handle monthly billing and reporting, and be the main escalation point for clients and senior leadership.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Terrabis

Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (future openings/talent pool)

Oversee day-to-day operations of a cannabis dispensary, from staff hiring and training to inventory control and compliance. This posting builds a pipeline for upcoming GM roles, so it’s a good fit if you have retail leadership experience and want to move into the cannabis industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—management skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.