🏥 Several Healthcare Jobs in Creve Coeur, MO With Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Creve Coeur, especially for nurses and clinical support roles. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation

Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation Location: Creve Coeur, MO (850 Country Manor Ln, 63141)

Type: Full-time, Nights (11:00pm–7:00am)

Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus)

This overnight Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) role is hands-on: meds, treatments, charting, and supervising staff on night shift. Walk-in interviews are welcome, and they highlight a supportive team, stable leadership, and organized handoffs.

Employer: MGM Healthcare

MGM Healthcare Location: Creve Coeur, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level RN leadership role overseeing clinical operations across multiple skilled nursing facilities. You’ll work closely with the CNO, manage clinical scorecards, support DONs, lead wound care programs, and help integrate new facilities.

Employer: Washington University in St. Louis

Location: Creve Coeur / Saint Louis, MO 63141

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $19.93–$29.93/hour

Support an ophthalmologist with advanced testing (visual fields, refractions, A-scan ultrasound) and patient prep. This role comes with strong WashU benefits like up to 22 vacation days, 10 holidays, retirement contributions, and tuition help for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.