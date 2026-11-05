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Creve Coeur
🏥 Several Healthcare Jobs in Creve Coeur, MO With Solid Pay
7 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Creve Coeur, especially for nurses and clinical support roles. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for a change.
LPN Night Shift – $2,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Country Villa Wellness & Rehabilitation
- Location: Creve Coeur, MO (850 Country Manor Ln, 63141)
- Type: Full-time, Nights (11:00pm–7:00am)
- Salary: Not listed ($2,500 sign-on bonus)
This overnight Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) role is hands-on: meds, treatments, charting, and supervising staff on night shift. Walk-in interviews are welcome, and they highlight a supportive team, stable leadership, and organized handoffs.
Director of Clinical Operations
- Employer: MGM Healthcare
- Location: Creve Coeur, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-level RN leadership role overseeing clinical operations across multiple skilled nursing facilities. You’ll work closely with the CNO, manage clinical scorecards, support DONs, lead wound care programs, and help integrate new facilities.
Certified Ophthalmic Assistant – Ophthalmology
- Employer: Washington University in St. Louis
- Location: Creve Coeur / Saint Louis, MO 63141
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $19.93–$29.93/hour
Support an ophthalmologist with advanced testing (visual fields, refractions, A-scan ultrasound) and patient prep. This role comes with strong WashU benefits like up to 22 vacation days, 10 holidays, retirement contributions, and tuition help for you and your family.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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