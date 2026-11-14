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Creve Coeur

📅 Adult Christmas wreath workshop at Creve Coeur Library

2 days ago
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📅 Christmas Wreath Workshop for Adults – Dec 4

The Creve Coeur Public Library is hosting a fun Christmas Wreath Making Workshop for adults.

  • Date: Friday, December 4, 2026
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Location: Creve Coeur Public Library, 311 N. Highland Street, Creve Coeur, IL
  • Cost: $30 per participant
  • Age: Adults only

You’ll get to create your own Christmas wreath to decorate your home and enjoy a relaxed, festive evening with others.

To join, call the library at (309) 699-7921 to register. Spots may be limited, so it’s a good idea to sign up soon.

More Info: Christmas Wreath Making Workshop | Creve Coeur Pub...

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