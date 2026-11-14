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Creve Coeur
📅 Adult Christmas wreath workshop at Creve Coeur Library
2 days ago
📅 Christmas Wreath Workshop for Adults – Dec 4
The Creve Coeur Public Library is hosting a fun Christmas Wreath Making Workshop for adults.
- Date: Friday, December 4, 2026
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Location: Creve Coeur Public Library, 311 N. Highland Street, Creve Coeur, IL
- Cost: $30 per participant
- Age: Adults only
You’ll get to create your own Christmas wreath to decorate your home and enjoy a relaxed, festive evening with others.
To join, call the library at (309) 699-7921 to register. Spots may be limited, so it’s a good idea to sign up soon.
More Info: Christmas Wreath Making Workshop | Creve Coeur Pub...
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