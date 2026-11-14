📅 Adult Christmas wreath workshop at Creve Coeur Library

📅 Christmas Wreath Workshop for Adults – Dec 4

The Creve Coeur Public Library is hosting a fun Christmas Wreath Making Workshop for adults.

Date: Friday, December 4, 2026

Friday, Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Creve Coeur Public Library , 311 N. Highland Street, Creve Coeur, IL

, Cost: $30 per participant

Age: Adults only

You’ll get to create your own Christmas wreath to decorate your home and enjoy a relaxed, festive evening with others.

To join, call the library at (309) 699-7921 to register. Spots may be limited, so it’s a good idea to sign up soon.