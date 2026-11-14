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♻️ Recycle TVs & electronics in Creve Coeur on Nov. 14, 2026
💰♻️ Recycle TVs & Electronics in Creve Coeur on Nov. 14
Got old TVs, computers, or appliances piling up? The Village of Creve Coeur is hosting a TV & Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM–12:00 PM (or until the truck is full).
Location: Behind Creve Coeur Village Hall, 103 N. Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL 61610
Who: Village of Creve Coeur residents only – photo ID required
Limit: 4 large appliances or TVs per household
Questions: Call (309) 699-6714
You can bring almost anything with a cord or metal, including:
- TVs, computers, laptops, printers, cables
- Fridges, stoves, washers, dryers, A/C units
- Stereos, game consoles, DVD players, phones
- Smart devices, routers, modems, batteries, metal items
Not accepted: light bulbs, DVDs/VHS/CDs, paint, oil, antifreeze, pesticides, tires, furniture, wood, hazardous or medical waste, firearms, medications, mercury or asbestos items, airbags, and more.
Smoke/gas/CO detectors may be charged $10 each if accepted.
Place items in your trunk or hatchback only, and bag small electronics and cords. This helps keep Creve Coeur clean and reduces hazardous waste in landfills.
More Info: 2026 TV & Electronics Recycling Event | Village of...
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