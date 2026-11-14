♻️ Recycle TVs & electronics in Creve Coeur on Nov. 14, 2026

💰♻️ Recycle TVs & Electronics in Creve Coeur on Nov. 14

Got old TVs, computers, or appliances piling up? The Village of Creve Coeur is hosting a TV & Electronics Recycling Event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9:00 AM–12:00 PM (or until the truck is full).

Location: Behind Creve Coeur Village Hall, 103 N. Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL 61610

Who: Village of Creve Coeur residents only – photo ID required

Limit: 4 large appliances or TVs per household

Questions: Call (309) 699-6714

You can bring almost anything with a cord or metal, including:

TVs, computers, laptops, printers, cables

Fridges, stoves, washers, dryers, A/C units

Stereos, game consoles, DVD players, phones

Smart devices, routers, modems, batteries, metal items

Not accepted: light bulbs, DVDs/VHS/CDs, paint, oil, antifreeze, pesticides, tires, furniture, wood, hazardous or medical waste, firearms, medications, mercury or asbestos items, airbags, and more.

Smoke/gas/CO detectors may be charged $10 each if accepted.

Place items in your trunk or hatchback only, and bag small electronics and cords. This helps keep Creve Coeur clean and reduces hazardous waste in landfills.