📅 Holiday Grinch movie night at Creve Coeur Library

📅 Christmas movie night: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) is coming to the Creve Coeur Public Library.

Join your neighbors on Friday, December 11, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 PM at 311 N. Highland Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL for a cozy, family-friendly movie night.

The library will be showing the Jim Carrey version of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas — a fun way to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy an evening out with family and friends.

Everyone in the community is invited, so mark your calendar and make plans to come by the library for some holiday movie magic.