Crete has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and welcoming.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring in Crete, Nebraska that you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Crete, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.80–$36.20/hour + $1.00/hr shift differential for 2nd & 3rd shift

Work on production equipment, hydraulic and electrical systems, and basic welding to keep the plant running safely and smoothly. This role offers strong hourly pay, benefits, and room to grow if you have industrial or mechanical maintenance experience.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites – Fairfield Inn Crete

Location: Crete, NE (3015 Betten Dr.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep guest rooms and public areas clean, stocked, and comfortable at this Marriott-brand hotel. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work daytime shifts, weekends, and holidays, and want steady work with training provided.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites – Fairfield Inn Crete

Location: Crete, NE (3015 Betten Dr.)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take care of hotel repairs and upkeep, from plumbing and lighting to basic HVAC, painting, and grounds work. Ideal if you like variety, can handle tools safely, and are willing to work weekends, holidays, and some on-call coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.