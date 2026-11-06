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Basketball
📅 Graceland women’s basketball vs. York (NE) Nov. 6, 2026
8 days ago
📅 Graceland women’s basketball at Doane Classic
Graceland University’s women’s basketball team will play York (NE) at the Doane Classic on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 4:00pm.
The game will be held at the Haddix Center in Crete, Nebraska.
If you’re a fan, student, or alum and want to support the team, mark your calendar and plan a trip to Crete for the game.
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