📅 Graceland women’s basketball vs. York (NE) Nov. 6, 2026

📅 Graceland women’s basketball at Doane Classic

Graceland University’s women’s basketball team will play York (NE) at the Doane Classic on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 4:00pm.

The game will be held at the Haddix Center in Crete, Nebraska.

If you’re a fan, student, or alum and want to support the team, mark your calendar and plan a trip to Crete for the game.