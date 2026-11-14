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Crete
💰 Foreclosure sale: 1615 East Ave. Crete set for Aug. 25, 2026
2 days ago
💰 Foreclosure sale set for Crete single-family home
A foreclosure sale is scheduled for a single-family home at 1615 East Ave., Crete, IL 60417 (LOTS 22 and 23 in Block 5, Enterprise Subdivision).
Key details:
- Case number: 25 FC 1022-0
- Property type: Single Family Residence
- Sale date: 08-25-2026
- Redemption/related date listed: 11-25-2026
- Approx. amount listed: $246,156.04
- Sheriff’s fee noted: $10.00
- Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (as trustee)
- Defendants include: Ronald E. Gill, Jr. (individually and as executor for the estate of Ronald E. Gill, Sr.), Diana Woodrick, Mary Kulps, unknown owners and non-record claimants
For more information, contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, phone 815-727-8601, email foreclosures@willcosheriff.org, or the Law Offices of Ira T. Nevel LLC at 312-357-1125.
More Info: Upcoming Sales
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