💰 Foreclosure sale set for Crete single-family home

A foreclosure sale is scheduled for a single-family home at 1615 East Ave., Crete, IL 60417 (LOTS 22 and 23 in Block 5, Enterprise Subdivision).

Key details:

Case number: 25 FC 1022-0

25 FC 1022-0 Property type: Single Family Residence

Single Family Residence Sale date: 08-25-2026

Redemption/related date listed: 11-25-2026

Approx. amount listed: $246,156.04

Sheriff’s fee noted: $10.00

Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (as trustee)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB (as trustee) Defendants include: Ronald E. Gill, Jr. (individually and as executor for the estate of Ronald E. Gill, Sr.), Diana Woodrick, Mary Kulps, unknown owners and non-record claimants

For more information, contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section, 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, phone 815-727-8601, email foreclosures@willcosheriff.org, or the Law Offices of Ira T. Nevel LLC at 312-357-1125.