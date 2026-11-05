Youth garage sale booths offered in Crestwood

Crestwood Parks & Recreation is hosting a kids’ garage sale for young entrepreneurs ages 7–12 on Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Each booth costs $15 and includes one 8-foot table for selling gently used clothes, toys, and other kid-friendly items, and an adult must be present while children run their own sale. Register your child online: https://secure.rec1.com/MO/crestwood-mo/catalog/index/834420c111daafe27f54ad75d36c3996?filter=c2VhcmNoPWdhcmFnZQ==

This content is adapted from materials provided by Crestwood, MO Parks & Recreation