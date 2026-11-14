Crestwood’s healthcare scene is busy, with new travel and clinic roles popping up for 2026. If you’re planning your next move early, these openings offer solid pay and a calm small-town base.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Crestwood, KY

Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , Pay: $1,870 per week

Start Date: 12/07/2026 | Length: 13 weeks

This is a travel Physical Therapist role in rehab, with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits through Triage. Good fit if you want steady daytime work, weekly direct deposit, and strong support from a recruiter and clinical team.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Crestwood, KY

Type: Full-time Travel , 8-hour day shifts

, Pay Range: $1,806 – $1,860 per week

Start Date: 12/07/2026 | Typical Length: 13 weeks

Outpatient Travel PT role in a friendly small town with easy access to Louisville. You’ll handle evals, treatment plans, hands-on therapy, and patient education, with medical/vision/dental, 401(k), housing help, and free CE through AMN.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Crestwood, KY

Type: Full-time

This FNP role covers primary and urgent care across the lifespan in a rural clinic setting. You’ll assess, diagnose, prescribe, and manage chronic and acute conditions while working on a team that focuses on prevention and patient education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Crestwood healthcare jobs tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.