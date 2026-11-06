⚠️ Crestwood Village Hall closed Nov 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Crestwood Village Hall closed for Veterans Day

Village Hall in Crestwood will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Normal service will resume on Thursday, November 12, with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you need to handle any Village business, please plan to go before November 11 or wait until November 12 when the building reopens.

Veterans Day honors the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The Village shares its thanks and appreciation to all veterans for their service and sacrifice.