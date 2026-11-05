🚌 Crestwood IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Crestwood has some solid driving jobs right now, from steady local medical routes to high‑earning tanker runs. If you like being on the road and want predictable hours or big‑pay weeks, these are worth a look.

Employer: MedSpeed

MedSpeed Location: Crestwood, IL

Salary: $17.25/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm

Drive a company vehicle (no gas or maintenance costs) moving lab samples and medical supplies between local healthcare sites. Fixed daytime schedule, training provided, plus benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and on‑demand pay.

Employer: MedSpeed

MedSpeed Location: Crestwood, IL

Salary: $17.25/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Similar medical delivery work with a slightly later start time if early mornings aren’t your thing. You’ll use a handheld scanner, follow set routes, and get a steady weekday schedule with the same benefits and career‑growth path as the early shift.

Employer: Oakley Transport Inc.

Oakley Transport Inc. Location: Crestwood, IL

Pay: Top drivers can earn up to $2,650/week

Bonus: $7,500–$15,000 “Sign Stay Experience Bonus” (with 3 years tanker experience; $1,500 paid in first 90 days )

(with 3 years tanker experience; ) Type: Full-time, CDL-A tanker

Haul food‑grade liquid and dry bulk in late‑model Volvo and Peterbilt trucks with automatic transmissions and modern comforts (APU, inverter, fridge, more). Paid orientation, multiple run and home‑time options, plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.