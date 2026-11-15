Crestview Hills is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned provider or just building your clinical career.

Here are a few strong picks hiring today:

Employer: Heartland Dental (Cincinnati Dental Services – Edgewood – Freedom Park)

Heartland Dental (Cincinnati Dental Services – Edgewood – Freedom Park) Location: Crestview Hills, KY (serving Edgewood area)

(serving Edgewood area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, cutting‑edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and the backing of the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization. Comes with PTO, health and retirement benefits, CE, mentorship, and Doctor Mastery Program support.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians

Location: Crestview Hills, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)

Schedule: No nights, holidays, or weekends

Salary: Not listed

Clinic‑based MA role supporting dermatology providers: room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, give patient instructions, handle labs and meds. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, and clear growth paths if you want to build a long‑term career.

Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians

Location: Crestview Hills, KY

Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)

Schedule: No nights, holidays, or weekends

Salary: Not listed

Similar MA duties but in a pulmonology setting: vitals, patient history, exam prep, procedures, injections, EKGs, lab work, phone triage, and referrals. Good fit if you like respiratory care and want steady hours with strong benefits and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.