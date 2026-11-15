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🏥 Crestview Hills KY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Crestview Hills is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned provider or just building your clinical career.
Here are a few strong picks hiring today:
General Dentist – Edgewood / Freedom Park
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Cincinnati Dental Services – Edgewood – Freedom Park)
- Location: Crestview Hills, KY (serving Edgewood area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)
Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, cutting‑edge tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and the backing of the nation’s largest Dental Support Organization. Comes with PTO, health and retirement benefits, CE, mentorship, and Doctor Mastery Program support.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Dermatology
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians
- Location: Crestview Hills, KY
- Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)
- Schedule: No nights, holidays, or weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic‑based MA role supporting dermatology providers: room patients, take vitals, assist with exams and procedures, give patient instructions, handle labs and meds. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with match, and clear growth paths if you want to build a long‑term career.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Pulmonology
- Employer: St. Elizabeth Physicians
- Location: Crestview Hills, KY
- Type: Full-time (40 hours, Regular)
- Schedule: No nights, holidays, or weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Similar MA duties but in a pulmonology setting: vitals, patient history, exam prep, procedures, injections, EKGs, lab work, phone triage, and referrals. Good fit if you like respiratory care and want steady hours with strong benefits and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.