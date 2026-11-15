Crestview’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing jobs are open right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per description)

Full-time (can also be part-time per description) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll learn parts lookup, do simple installs like batteries and wipers, and keep inventory and the store floor in good shape.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed

Front counter and phone role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the store tidy. Good fit if you’re at least 16, friendly with customers, and want flexible hours.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Leadership role helping run the store, coach the team, and drive sales. Great if you have retail or team lead experience and like a fast-paced, customer-first environment.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.