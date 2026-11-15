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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Crestview, FL
Crestview’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid customer-facing jobs are open right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with flexible hours and room to grow.
Salesperson
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Crestview, FL
- Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per description)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll learn parts lookup, do simple installs like batteries and wipers, and keep inventory and the store floor in good shape.
Customer Service Rep (03176) – 1049 S Ferdon Blvd
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Crestview, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front counter and phone role taking orders, running the register, and keeping the store tidy. Good fit if you’re at least 16, friendly with customers, and want flexible hours.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Crestview, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role helping run the store, coach the team, and drive sales. Great if you have retail or team lead experience and like a fast-paced, customer-first environment.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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