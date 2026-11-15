Crestview has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these babies are waiting at Crestview Animal Services and are ready to start life with you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Juvia is a young black-and-white fluffball who’s just starting out in life and looking for a safe, loving home. With her medium-length coat, she’ll be a soft, cuddly companion as she grows.

👉 Meet Juvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Lisanna is a baby tortoiseshell beauty with a soft, medium coat and striking colors. She’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Lisanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Dimaria is another adorable black-and-white baby with a medium-length coat. She’s looking for a family who will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Dimaria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White and black

White and black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Arcadia is a striking white-and-black kitten with a fluffy medium coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Arcadia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and tortoiseshell

Black and tortoiseshell Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Bell is a baby shorthair with a unique mix of black and tortoiseshell coloring. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with orange/red

Black with orange/red Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Shadow is a tiny shorthair girl with dark fur and orange/red highlights. She’s hoping someone will see her and give her a safe place to grow and play.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Crestview, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Crestview Animal Services at (850) 420-0368 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.