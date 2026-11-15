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🐱 Sweet Crestview Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Crestview has some very special kittens hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these babies are waiting at Crestview Animal Services and are ready to start life with you.
Juvia
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Juvia is a young black-and-white fluffball who’s just starting out in life and looking for a safe, loving home. With her medium-length coat, she’ll be a soft, cuddly companion as she grows.
👉 Meet Juvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lisanna
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Lisanna is a baby tortoiseshell beauty with a soft, medium coat and striking colors. She’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Lisanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dimaria
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Dimaria is another adorable black-and-white baby with a medium-length coat. She’s looking for a family who will guide her through kittenhood and beyond.
👉 Meet Dimaria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arcadia
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Arcadia is a striking white-and-black kitten with a fluffy medium coat. She’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Arcadia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Bell is a baby shorthair with a unique mix of black and tortoiseshell coloring. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with orange/red
- Shelter: Crestview Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 420-0368
Shadow is a tiny shorthair girl with dark fur and orange/red highlights. She’s hoping someone will see her and give her a safe place to grow and play.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Crestview, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Crestview Animal Services at (850) 420-0368 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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