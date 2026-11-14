Crestview’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel tech roles to hands-on caregiving. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,660 per week (plus possible tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

This is a Cath Lab Technologist travel role with strong weekly pay, day shifts, and a 13-week assignment starting 12/07/2026. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Join a patient-first dental team where you keep full clinical independence while the company handles marketing, HR, billing, and operations. Ideal if you hold a DDS or DMD and want strong support, growth opportunities, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Alamade' Care Professionals LLC

Location: Crestview, FL (in-home)

Type: Part-time (Tues, Thurs, Sat 6 a.m.–3 p.m. )

(Tues, Thurs, Sat ) Pay: From $21.00 per hour, weekly pay

Provide in-home support to 23-year-old twin brothers with intellectual disabilities and autism, focusing on personal care, safety, and positive behavior support. Great fit if you’re compassionate, dependable, and can pass a Level II background check; CPR/First Aid and experience with behavioral needs are preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Crestview tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.