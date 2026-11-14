Crestview has some very sweet kittens hoping to find safe, loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Crestview Animal Services and could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange (tortoiseshell-style coloring)

Black and orange (tortoiseshell-style coloring) Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Missy is a tiny girl with striking black and orange fur. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Maple is an adorable orange baby, a color that’s a little rarer in girl cats. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Molar is a handsome gray boy with soft coloring and a baby face. As a young kitten, he’ll do best in a home that can give him playtime, patience, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Molar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Crestview Animal Services

Phone: (850) 420-0368

Fig is a beautiful tortoiseshell kitten with a unique coat pattern. She’s still little and learning about the world, and she’s ready to bond with a family who will keep her safe and loved.

👉 Meet Fig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Crestview, FL and thinking about adding a kitten to your home, please call Crestview Animal Services at (850) 420-0368 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.