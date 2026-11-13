Crestview’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and correctional health both adding staff. If you’ve got lab or nursing skills, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: North Okaloosa Medical Center

North Okaloosa Medical Center Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a section of the hospital lab, oversee daily operations, and make sure testing stays accurate and compliant with CLIA, CAP, and Joint Commission standards. Great fit if you’re an experienced Medical Lab Scientist (ASCP/AMT/AAB) who enjoys mentoring staff and handling quality control.

Employer: North Okaloosa Medical Center

North Okaloosa Medical Center Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee all point-of-care testing across the facility, from device maintenance to training nurses and other non-lab staff. Ideal if you know POCT inside and out, are comfortable with CLIA/CAP/TJC rules, and like cross-team work and education.

Employer: Morse Correctional Healthcare at Okaloosa County Jail

Morse Correctional Healthcare at Okaloosa County Jail Location: Crestview, FL

Type: PRN / Per diem (day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct nursing care to inmates, including assessments, meds, and emergency response, in a secure county jail setting. Good match for RNs with strong assessment skills who can stay calm under pressure and are open to (or experienced in) correctional healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Crestview’s healthcare hiring tends to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.