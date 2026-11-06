🏥 Crestview, FL Healthcare Travel Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Crestview’s travel healthcare market is hot right now, especially for Cath Lab Techs. If you’re open to a short-term contract, there’s solid weekly pay and strong benefits on the table.

Employer: MedSource Travelers

MedSource Travelers Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , 12-week contract

, , , Pay: $2,219 per week (estimate from posting)

(estimate from posting) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Why it’s worth a look: Nationwide travel agency with weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, holiday pay, continuing education, and referral bonuses. Florida applicants must register with the Florida Clearinghouse before placement.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Full-time Travel , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Pay: $2,510 per week (estimate from posting)

(estimate from posting) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Why it’s worth a look: Joint Commission–certified agency with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, private housing or housing allowance, travel reimbursement, and unlimited referral bonuses. Two years of Cath Lab experience preferred.

Employer: Voyage Health

Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Travel / Contract , 5x8 day shifts , 12-week contract

, , Pay: $2,353–$2,477 per week

Start Date: ASAP

Why it’s worth a look: Short 12-week assignment with strong weekly pay at a leading local facility. A good fit if you have 2+ years of recent Cath Lab experience and want to start quickly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar openings they can share once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.