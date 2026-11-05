🏥 Crestview FL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Crestview’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both locals and travelers. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady work, good pay, and room to grow.

Employer: S.A.V.E.D Behavioral Consultants

S.A.V.E.D Behavioral Consultants Location: Crestview, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$25 per hour

Work one-on-one with children and families using ABA therapy, under a BCBA’s supervision. This role offers flexible scheduling, paid training, and professional development support—great if you want to build a long-term career in behavior health.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Crestview, FL (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus possible tax-free stipend (range reviewed before submission)

Travel role for experienced ARRT-certified Cath Lab / IR Techs with at least 2 years of recent experience and cath scrub time. You get one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, potential license reimbursement, and access to assignments across the country.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Crestview, FL

Type: Travel, 12-week assignment

Schedule: 36 hours/week , 8-hour day shifts

, Estimated Pay: $2,401 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Short-term travel gig for a Cath Lab Tech who wants strong pay and solid benefits from day one. Perks include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing options, travel reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send your resume while the posting is still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.