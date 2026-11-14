⚠️ McKinley Lake water level dropping for fish renovation

The Iowa DNR has asked the City of Creston to start lowering McKinley Lake on the southwest side of town so they can finish a fish renovation project. Hurley Creek Pond, a 15-acre pond in the same watershed, will also be lowered and its fish population renovated.

This is the final step in a larger lake restoration that began in 2024, which has already included dredging, shoreline work, new fish habitat, and better fishing access. The renovation will remove common carp, which hurt water quality for sportfish like largemouth bass and bluegill.

After the renovation, the Iowa DNR will restock largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, and channel catfish in both McKinley Lake and Hurley Creek Pond.

A public meeting to go over the details will be held on Nov. 19, 2026, 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the PAC Multi-purpose Room at Southwestern Community College in Creston.