Crestline’s auto glass plant is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and factory life, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass

Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass Location: Crestline, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: One-time $10,000 sign-on/retention bonus + annual STI bonus program

Lead the maintenance and engineering team at an automotive glass plant. You’ll plan repairs, oversee new equipment installs, manage budgets, and drive safety and preventive maintenance for furnaces, cutting lines, robotics, and more.

Employer: Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass

Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass Location: Crestline, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18.27/hr, $18.85/hr after 90 days + shift differentials

Entry-level factory role with weekly pay, benefits, paid holidays and vacation. Work 12-hour shifts (2-2-3 schedule) doing inspecting/packing, forklift, or machine operation; must be able to lift up to 40 lbs and handle some weekends and overtime.

Employer: Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass

Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass Location: Crestline, OH

Type: Full-time

Support the plant’s push for best-in-class quality. This role analyzes production data, leads audits (IATF16949 and others), handles customer quality issues, and helps design and improve quality control systems. Bachelor’s degree and industrial quality experience preferred.

Employer: Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass

Pittsburgh Glass Works / Vitro Automotive Glass Location: Crestline, OH

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role keeping robots, PLCs, vision systems, and mechanical equipment running. You’ll troubleshoot on shift, support preventive maintenance, and help with equipment upgrades in a loud, fast-paced plant environment.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.