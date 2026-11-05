Festival of Trees at Gladys Fox Museum

The Gladys Fox Museum at 231 E. 9th St., Lockport will host a Festival of Trees Christmas Tree Decorating Contest, with an application deadline of Friday, November 13 and tree decorating on Tuesday, November 24 from 12–5 PM. Residents can visit the museum on Saturday, November 28 from 1–5 PM during the City of Lockport's Christmas in the Square event to view the decorated trees and vote for their favorite. Festival of Trees applications and details: https://www.lockportpark.org/main-events-2/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lockport Township Park District