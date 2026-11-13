🚧 Leaf pickup rules in Cresskill this fall

Leaf season is here, and Cresskill DPW has shared a few reminders for residents:

Leaf pickup will run through the first week of December .

. There are no set pickup dates for specific streets.

for specific streets. Do not bag leaves – leave them loose at the curb as directed by DPW.

– leave them loose at the curb as directed by DPW. Please clean nearby catch basins to help prevent flooding.

to help prevent flooding. Inclement weather can slow down leaf collection.

If you have questions about pickup, call 201-569-5400 ext. 410.