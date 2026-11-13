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Cresskill
⚠️ Cresskill leaf pickup rules through early December
10 days ago
🚧 Leaf pickup rules in Cresskill this fall
Leaf season is here, and Cresskill DPW has shared a few reminders for residents:
- Leaf pickup will run through the first week of December.
- There are no set pickup dates for specific streets.
- Do not bag leaves – leave them loose at the curb as directed by DPW.
- Please clean nearby catch basins to help prevent flooding.
- Inclement weather can slow down leaf collection.
If you have questions about pickup, call 201-569-5400 ext. 410.
More Info: Cresskill NJ - Leaf Pickup Information
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