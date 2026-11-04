🏥 Cresskill NJ Caregiver Jobs – Multiple CHHA/CNA Roles

Cresskill has a steady need for senior care pros right now. If you’re a CHHA or CNA who loves helping older adults, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Cresskill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.65 – $24.65/hour

Hands-on caregiving in an assisted living setting, helping with daily activities, personal care, and keeping residents safe and engaged. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, sick time, holiday pay, myFlexPay, and tuition reimbursement, plus paid training and career growth.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Cresskill, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.65 – $24.65/hour

Same core caregiver work—supporting seniors with ADLs, memory care, and daily activities—but with part-time hours for more flexibility. You still get access to strong benefits and training while building experience in senior care.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: Cresskill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.65 – $24.65/hour

Full-time caregiver role focused on building close relationships with residents, following care plans, and supporting both assisted living and memory care. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and room to grow in a well-known senior living community.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.