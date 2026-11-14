Cresco’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in the hospital and in home health. Here are a few current openings worth a look if you’re in (or near) Cresco, IA.

Employer: Regional Health Services of Howard County

Regional Health Services of Howard County Location: Cresco, IA

Type: Part-time / PRN, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Work with local athletes to prevent, assess, and treat sports injuries while coordinating with coaches, parents, and medical staff. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Athletic Training, NATA/BOC certification, and Iowa licensure eligibility and want a team-focused hospital setting.

Employer: Traditional Home Health Care

Traditional Home Health Care Location: Listed as Cresco, IA (check posting details to confirm territory)

Listed as (check posting details to confirm territory) Type: Part-time, PRN, Full-time options

Salary: $28–$32/hour

Provide one-on-one care to pediatric and adult patients in their homes with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights). Weekly pay, PTO, benefits for eligible staff, and paid training make this a strong option if you like building close patient relationships.

Employer: Regional Health Services of Howard County

Regional Health Services of Howard County Location: Cresco, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift with call

Salary: Not listed

Handle pre-op education, OR, recovery room, and endoscopy care for surgical patients. Ideal if you’re an Iowa-licensed RN with hospital experience (OR and critical care preferred) and current or soon-to-be BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—small-town roles like these can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.