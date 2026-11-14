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🏥 Cresco, Iowa Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Cresco’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options both in the hospital and in home health. Here are a few current openings worth a look if you’re in (or near) Cresco, IA.
Athletic Trainer (PRN, Evenings)
- Employer: Regional Health Services of Howard County
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Type: Part-time / PRN, Evening shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work with local athletes to prevent, assess, and treat sports injuries while coordinating with coaches, parents, and medical staff. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Athletic Training, NATA/BOC certification, and Iowa licensure eligibility and want a team-focused hospital setting.
Licensed Practical Nurse (Home Health)
- Employer: Traditional Home Health Care
- Location: Listed as Cresco, IA (check posting details to confirm territory)
- Type: Part-time, PRN, Full-time options
- Salary: $28–$32/hour
Provide one-on-one care to pediatric and adult patients in their homes with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights). Weekly pay, PTO, benefits for eligible staff, and paid training make this a strong option if you like building close patient relationships.
Surgical RN – OR/Recovery/Endoscopy
- Employer: Regional Health Services of Howard County
- Location: Cresco, IA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift with call
- Salary: Not listed
Handle pre-op education, OR, recovery room, and endoscopy care for surgical patients. Ideal if you’re an Iowa-licensed RN with hospital experience (OR and critical care preferred) and current or soon-to-be BLS, ACLS, and PALS.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—small-town roles like these can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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