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Wellness Wednesday talk on end-of-life planning
7 days ago
Regional Health Services of Howard County will host a Wellness Wednesday talk on November 25 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at LeRoy Medical Clinic, 671 East Main Street, LeRoy, MN on "Planning for End-of-Life Care: Advanced Directives and Living Wills," presented by Nicole Freerksen, PFS. The session will explain why it is important to share your health care wishes and give simple steps to plan ahead for yourself and your family. For questions, call 507-547-0255.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Regional Health Services of Howard County
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