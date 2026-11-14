Manufacturing around Glenwillard / Crescent, PA is busy right now, especially in baking equipment and metal work. Good mix of hands-on roles and leadership, with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Crescent, PA (near Glenwillard)

(near Glenwillard) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping ovens, conveyors, mixers, and automated lines running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and working closely with mechanics and engineers.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Crescent, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering side of commercial baking equipment and bakeware production. You’ll manage a team, improve processes for efficiency, quality, and safety, and work with operations, maintenance, and R&D.

Employer: Bundy Baking Solutions / Premier Pan Company

Bundy Baking Solutions / Location: Crescent / Moon Township, PA

Type: Internship (experienced CNC candidates encouraged)

(experienced CNC candidates encouraged) Salary: $25–$35/hour

Hours: 1st shift, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm, Mon–Fri

Set up and run CNC milling machines in a job shop setting, edit G-code, and check parts with precision tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, and a 401(k) with company match; relocation help may be available.

Employer: Bundy Baking Solutions / Premier Pan Company

Bundy Baking Solutions / Location: Glenwillard / Crescent Twp., PA (33 McGovern Blvd.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$30/hour

Hours: 8-hour shifts, Mon–Fri

Run manual mills, lathes, and surface grinders to produce parts, working closely with engineering and production. Includes medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, and a 401(k) with company match.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

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