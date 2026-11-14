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🏭 Several Manufacturing & Machinist Jobs Near Glenwillard, PA
Manufacturing around Glenwillard / Crescent, PA is busy right now, especially in baking equipment and metal work. Good mix of hands-on roles and leadership, with solid pay and benefits.
Industrial Maintenance Electrician
- Employer: Boulder Connect
- Location: Crescent, PA (near Glenwillard)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping ovens, conveyors, mixers, and automated lines running safely and smoothly. Great fit if you like troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and working closely with mechanics and engineers.
Manufacturing Engineering Manager
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Crescent, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the engineering side of commercial baking equipment and bakeware production. You’ll manage a team, improve processes for efficiency, quality, and safety, and work with operations, maintenance, and R&D.
CNC Milling Machinist (1st Shift)
- Employer: Bundy Baking Solutions / Premier Pan Company
- Location: Crescent / Moon Township, PA
- Type: Internship (experienced CNC candidates encouraged)
- Salary: $25–$35/hour
- Hours: 1st shift, 6:00 am – 2:30 pm, Mon–Fri
Set up and run CNC milling machines in a job shop setting, edit G-code, and check parts with precision tools. Comes with medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, and a 401(k) with company match; relocation help may be available.
Manual Machinist (1st Shift)
- Employer: Bundy Baking Solutions / Premier Pan Company
- Location: Glenwillard / Crescent Twp., PA (33 McGovern Blvd.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$30/hour
- Hours: 8-hour shifts, Mon–Fri
Run manual mills, lathes, and surface grinders to produce parts, working closely with engineering and production. Includes medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, and a 401(k) with company match.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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