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🐱 Curious Young Cats Waiting for Adoption in Crescent City
Crescent City has several young cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these boys are Domestic Shorthair kitties currently cared for by ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main.
Einstein
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $147
- Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)
Einstein is a handsome brown tabby youngster looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue’s work.
👉 Meet Einstein and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feynman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)
Feynman is a sleek gray/blue/silver tabby boy. He’s still young and ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.
👉 Meet Feynman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)
Jack is another charming brown tabby youngster. If you’re looking for a classic tabby companion, Jack could be your match.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tesla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $147
- Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)
Tesla is a striking gray/blue/silver tabby boy. His adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue.
👉 Meet Tesla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Crescent City, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these young boys from ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more and start an application, or contact the shelter directly through their Adopt-a-Pet page with any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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