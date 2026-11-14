Crescent City has several young cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these boys are Domestic Shorthair kitties currently cared for by ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $147

Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)

Einstein is a handsome brown tabby youngster looking for a fresh start with a loving family. His adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue’s work.

👉 Meet Einstein and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)

Feynman is a sleek gray/blue/silver tabby boy. He’s still young and ready to grow up in a safe, caring home.

👉 Meet Feynman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)

Jack is another charming brown tabby youngster. If you’re looking for a classic tabby companion, Jack could be your match.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption Fee: $147

Shelter: ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main (Crescent City, FL)

Tesla is a striking gray/blue/silver tabby boy. His adoption fee helps cover his care and supports the rescue.

👉 Meet Tesla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Crescent City, FL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these young boys from ARK ANIMAL RESCUE - Main. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to learn more and start an application, or contact the shelter directly through their Adopt-a-Pet page with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.