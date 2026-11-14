📅 Wild Rivers Symphony Winter Concert “Beyond the Horizon”

Enjoy a full symphony and wind ensemble concert this winter with the Wild Rivers Symphony.

Dates & Times

Sunday, December 6, 3pm – Crescent City performance

– Crescent City performance Monday, December 7, 7pm – Brookings performance

Locations

Crescent Elk Auditorium, 994 G Street, Crescent City, CA

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1200 Easy Street, Brookings, OR

The program includes wind ensemble pieces like El Camino Real, Hymn to a Blue Hour, A Mother of a Revolution, and Minor Alterations No. 2 – Carols from the Dark Side. The symphony will play Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 2, and the finale features soloist David Sedgwick performing the famous Grieg Piano Concerto.

Tickets

$15 pre-sale , $20 at the door

, K–12 students: Free

Pre-sale tickets: WildRiversSymphony.org or in person at:

Del Norte Office Supply , Crescent City

, Crescent City High Note Winery , Crescent City

, Crescent City Wright’s Custom Framing, Brookings

More info: WildRiversSymphony.org or follow Wild Rivers Symphony on Facebook.