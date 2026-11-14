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📅 Wild Rivers Symphony winter concerts Dec 6–7
📅 Wild Rivers Symphony Winter Concert “Beyond the Horizon”
Enjoy a full symphony and wind ensemble concert this winter with the Wild Rivers Symphony.
Dates & Times
- Sunday, December 6, 3pm – Crescent City performance
- Monday, December 7, 7pm – Brookings performance
Locations
- Crescent Elk Auditorium, 994 G Street, Crescent City, CA
- Trinity Lutheran Church, 1200 Easy Street, Brookings, OR
The program includes wind ensemble pieces like El Camino Real, Hymn to a Blue Hour, A Mother of a Revolution, and Minor Alterations No. 2 – Carols from the Dark Side. The symphony will play Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 2, and the finale features soloist David Sedgwick performing the famous Grieg Piano Concerto.
Tickets
- $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door
- K–12 students: Free
Pre-sale tickets: WildRiversSymphony.org or in person at:
- Del Norte Office Supply, Crescent City
- High Note Winery, Crescent City
- Wright’s Custom Framing, Brookings
More info: WildRiversSymphony.org or follow Wild Rivers Symphony on Facebook.
More Info: Wild Rivers Symphony Winter Concert - Visit Del No...
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