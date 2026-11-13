Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong southerly winds are forecast in Del Norte County through the weekend, creating hazardous driving conditions. Drivers should slow down, leave extra following distance, watch for flooding and standing water, be alert for falling trees and branches, use extra caution in high-profile vehicles during crosswinds, and turn on headlights in heavy rain. Never drive through flooded roads and allow extra time to reach your destination.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CHP - Crescent City