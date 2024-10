City of Tampa offering free garage parking for Hurricane Milton

Treasure Island, Florida on Sept. 27, 2024, following Hurricane Helene.

Fort Brooke Garage : 107 N Franklin St.

: 107 N Franklin St. Twiggs Street Garage : 901 E Twiggs St.

: 901 E Twiggs St. Centro Ybor Garage : 1500 E 5th Ave.

: 1500 E 5th Ave. Palm Fernando Garage : 2010 N 13th St.

: 2010 N 13th St. Pam Iorio Garage : 301 Channelside Dr.

: 301 Channelside Dr. Whiting Garage : 118 S Florida Ave.

: 118 S Florida Ave. Tampa Convention Center Garage : 141 E Brorein St.

: 141 E Brorein St. William F Poe Garage : 802 N Ashley Dr.

Cars are often a casualty of hurricanes, especially e-vehicles. So, in preparation for Hurricane Milton, the City of Tampa is opening its parking garages to get your automobile to higher ground.From now until 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, all City-operated parking garages will be open to the public, free of charge. "This measure aims to help protect vehicles from flooding, especially electric vehicles, which face increased risks if exposed to floodwaters," said the City of Tampa in a statement.Parking will be available at the following City garages on a first-come, first-served basis:According to the City of Tampa, it's recommended that EVs be parked on the third floor or higher at any garage.“Our goal is to help all residents, especially electric vehicle owners, avoid the dangers associated with flooding,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “Parking in the upper levels of our garages can help reduce the likelihood of water damage, and we encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity.”Garages will resume normal operations after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, depending on the impact of the storm, says the city. Vehicles left in garages after this time will be subject to the standard parking fee.Milton is currently a Category 5 hurricane , with all of Tampa Bay well within the cone of uncertainty. Unless conditions change, Milton is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday, with portions of the storm impacting the area starting Tuesday.