How do you make a branching game feel like a TV show? AdHoc’s co-founders explain, from recording Aaron Paul’s cast in conversation to ditching Telltale’s habits.

Dispatch was built to feel like a premium animated TV show, not a typical game. (Image credit: AdHoc Studios)

Dispatch looks, sounds, and plays like an animated TV show, and that was deliberate: AdHoc wanted it to be a no-barrier entry point for people who don't usually play games. A year after its launch on 22 October 2025, the episodic superhero workplace comedy has more than five million players, and the new Dispatch Deluxe Edition offers new ways to play, including replacing its graphics with storyboard art.

The game stars Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson, a former hero turned dispatcher for a team of reformed supervillains, alongside Jeffrey Wright, Laura Bailey, and members of the Critical Role cast. Getting that cast to feel like they're in the same room, and getting the player to feel part of the story, took a lot of invisible work.

You can read how four video tracks and a doughnut shop gave Dispatch its start, but here I ask co-founders Nick Herman and Dennis Lenart, the studio's COO and CTO, and both co-creative directors, how they nailed down the premium animation.

Aaron Paul plays Robert Robertson, aka Mecha Man, the dispatcher at the heart of Dispatch. (Image credit: AdHoc Studios)

Read our guide to the best animation software

Directing performances that branch

How do you keep dialogue, facial expressions and performances consistent when the player can send a scene in different directions? While it was made using Unreal Engine 5, it starts on the page. "Everything is written with choice in mind," says Herman.

AdHoc built its own tools to ingest scripts, including a playable script you can read and click through. That produces the recording script actors use in the booth, which Herman says is "a little bit crazy to read on a linear page". Do it long enough, though, and it starts to make sense. Each scene has a spine, and every time a choice appears, different options eventually trunk back into the main flow.