Based in France. Alexandre Mougenot is a 3D character artist who works on animated films, video games and trailers. He has mainly worked at TAT Productions on feature films, as well as on the series Asterix: The Big Fight for Netflix.

Below, he shares four examples of personal work. Alexandre uses Zbrush, Maya, Substance Painter, Houdini, Marvelous Designer, Arnold, Marmoset Toolbag and Photoshop. See our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for 3D modelling if you need new hardware for your own projects.

Veldrak

(Image credit: Alexandre Mougenot)

“Veldrak is based on the fantastic work of Kian Kiani. I absolutely love sculpting scales, so I’ve set myself another challenge to make them one by one by hand.”

Lion

(Image credit: Alexandre Mougenot)

“I’ve wanted to create a realistic lion for quite some time now. I challenged myself to push the boundaries as far as possible, and above all, to create a believable, realistic fur with Houdini.”

Dr Strange

(Image credit: Alexandre Mougenot)

“I’ve been a fan of Benedict Cumberbatch since the start of the Sherlock series. I’m also a big Marvel fan, so I have been itching to depict his likeness again and improve my sense of realism.”

Aquatien

(Image credit: Alexandre Mougenot)

“I wanted to try my hand at creating a realistic portrait, and I drew a lot of inspiration from various tribes. Julie Bijjou was in charge of the grooming, and she did a fantastic job on it.”

You can see more of Alexandre's work on his ArtStation profile.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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