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Dior's Christmas ad is the opposite to Prada's classy animation

By Natalie Fear,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPuPl_1GnLQRB100
(Image credit: Dior)

The 2026 Christmas advert season is here, but with so many brands throwing their hat in the ring, standing out requires some real ingenuity. This year, brands have embraced a handcrafted approach, like Levi's stunning stop-motion film and Prada's Disney-inspired ad, but it seems there's an imposter among the ranks.

Dior's latest holiday ad has been lambasted for allegedly using AI-generated content, disguised as the work of human craft. While the best Christmas adverts don't follow a formula, Dior's 'animated' ad appears to be stolen valour, proving that audiences are hungry for authenticity when it comes to advertising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItdVY_1GnLQRB100

Directed by French animator Sylvain Chomet, “Christian Dior’s Night in Color,” is (on the surface) a charming short film inspired by the founder's friendship with film star Marlene Dietrich. With an all-star cast including Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Josh O’Connor and LaKeith Stanfield, the ad captures a familiar festive warmth, supported by its seemingly hand-illustrated animation.

But soon eagle-eyed viewers spotted some subtle discrepancies. Strange warped lettering, a lazy eye here, a misplaced phalange there – all signs seemed to point to AI slop.

But it was not the alleged AI that irked critics so much; it was the deception. A 'behind-the-scenes' look at production shows only sketches, and as the end credits roll, a short list of animators are listed with no mention of AI, (despite evidence suggesting otherwise). Paired with Chomet's creative legacy, Dior's intentions become clear – it wants you to believe this is 100% human animation.

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