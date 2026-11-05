Nvidia DLSS 5 AI in Hogwarts Legacy is the opposite of what people expected

As if Potterheads didn't have enough to worry about amid the controversy around the design changes in HBO's Harry Potter series, Hogwarts Legacy now has Nvidia DLSS 5 enhancements. The next generation of Nvidia's AI-driven neural rendering and upscaling came to the game today, and those following the backlash over the tech were prepared for the worst.

So does DLSS 5 ride roughshod over Hogwarts Legacy's art direction and create entirely new characters like people expected when the leaked unfinished DLSS 5 iteration surfaced online back in August? Erm...

As demonstrated by Nvidia in the launch trailer above, the impact of DLSS 5 in Hogwarts Legacy looks surprisingly subtle. The chip giant maintains that the aim is to enhance lighting and material quality to "boost environmental uplift while preserving character identity".

"With the addition of DLSS 3D-Guided Neural Rendering to Hogwarts Legacy, our complete suite of DLSS technologies will now be supported, enabling you to accelerate and enhance your experiences in the wizarding world," Nvidia says.

It seems it just can't please people. After the ridicule Nvidia faced for the initial tests of DLSS 5, some people are now saying that the actual implementation in Hogwarts Legacy is laughably subtle. Some are struggling to see a worthwhile difference even in side-by-side comparisons "Before vs Before", one person jokes in the comments on the trailer above.

What do you think of the comparisons below?

"People complained too much that they just completely nerfed it. Now we just have fps loss with basically little difference in image quality," one person complains in the comments on YouTube.

"I find it hilarious how the first presentation was so completely over the top strength wise, and now it's reduced to a point where you really can't even tell if it's even on anymore without a direct comparison," someone else writes.

"Asking for another 100-200 watts of power for basically no difference is crazy work," a third person suggests.

Alas, the relatively subtle implementation is unlikely to end the DLSS 5 controversy. While some scenes arguably benefit from a subtle boost in contrast, the extra detail in some of the environments actually makes them feel less atmospheric in my opinion.

Official DLSS 5 support is currently limited to GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and RTX Spark systems. Activating DLSS 3D-Guided Neural Rendering, 6X Multi Frame Generation, Ray Reconstruction, NVIDIA Reflex, and ray tracing, allows Hogwarts Legacy to run at a max of 4K at up to 300 frames per second on RTX 5090 (see our guide the best GPUs).

"For an optimal experience, we also recommend enabling DLSS Super Resolution under 'Upscale Type', DLSS Multi Frame Generation under 'Frame Generation', NVIDIA Reflex under 'Low Latency Mode', and 'DLSS Ray Reconstruction' if you're also activating Hogwarts Legacy's immersive ray-traced effects," Nvidia adds.

DLSS 5 is also coming to the free-to-play military combat game War Thunder from mid-November and to the wuxia-inspired Where Winds Meet from 23 November. You can read the full blog post on the Nvidia website

Nvidia said back in March that its next-generation DLSS would bring "photorealism" to gaming through the use of a new generative AI model designed to enhance frames and add detail to lighting, textures and materials in real time. But the GPU maker's early demo immediately sparked controversy by giving Grace from Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem a glamour makeover.

Leaked through the nvngx_dlssnr.dll library via NBA 2K27, modders soon began testing DLSS 5 for themselves and sharing the videos and screenshots on social media. Faces were the main area of contention, with some modders complaining that Nvidia's new tech makes characters look uncanny and AI-generated or older than they're supposed to be by sharpening skin texture.

That sparked a big debate around artistic intent, with some people concerned that the technology would effectively change game artists' original vision.