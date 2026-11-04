The ultimate Zelda quiz: are you a Hero of Time or the weakest Link?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will be out tomorrow, providing a grand finale for the Nintendo franchise's 40th anniversary year. And what a 40 years it has been! There have been 21 mainline Zelda games, from the initial 8-bit top-down experiment to today's massive, physics-driven open-world games.

But how well do you know the history and lore of Hyrule? Are you the hero of time or the weakest Link? Put yourself to the test with our Zelda quiz below.

How did you do? Let us know below.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Digital Code)

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