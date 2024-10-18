Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Creative Bloq

    Branding has changed. You now need a sonic identity too

    By Sacha Stoffers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLKR9_0wCKxWS200

    In a world dominated by visuals, it’s time for brands to reconsider their marketing strategies by implementing sound-first design, creating more memorable and immersive experiences that profoundly connect with consumers.

    Historically, audio has typically played second fiddle to visuals in brand identity, mainly because early media was dominated by print ads – after all, it’s tough to include sound in a magazine ad. But as media evolves and we move into a more audio-centric era, driven by platforms like TikTok and the rise of audio-focused industries like podcasts and voice tech, it’s clear that sound is now a key player.

    Brands that overlook sound in their campaigns risk falling behind. Embracing a sound-first approach – considering audio from the start and integrating it alongside visual elements –opens up new creative opportunities and helps futureproof your brand in an increasingly audio-driven landscape. And it's not all about having one of the best audio logos either, here's why:

    When BMW set out to make its 2019 EVs stand out in the crowded electric car market, it faced a unique challenge. How could it deliver that toe-curling, chill-inducing experience of driving a luxury car, even when the roar of an engine was replaced by near silence? Enter legendary composer Hans Zimmer. Tasked with designing every sound from ignition, to acceleration, to braking, Zimmer crafted a futuristic audio identity that brought these otherwise silent sports cars to life. The result? Sonic textures that capture every cool, crisp aspect of driving a car of the future while enhancing the driving experience and keeping pedestrians safe.

    This collaboration with Zimmer isn’t just about a cool approach to product design. It underscores a crucial point: sound isn’t just an add-on but a core component that can elevate both the emotional connection with consumers and practical aspects like safety. Prioritising sound can transform a brand experience, proving that sometimes the most powerful element is heard, not seen.

    Treating audio as a central part of a brand can significantly boost engagement and leave a lasting impression on consumers

    In general, marketers are aware that sound can evoke emotions and set the tone in their advertisements – it’s why they use it in the first place. But when sound is just an afterthought, treated only as a complement to visuals, marketers miss an opportunity to create a truly immersive experience. Research shows that treating audio as a central part of a brand can significantly boost engagement and leave a lasting impression on consumers.

    Designing with sound first challenges marketers to consider brand expressions through all the senses. Just like the distinctive scent of an Abercrombie & Fitch store or the unique touch found in a LEGO store, sound can enhance experiences in both physical and digital spaces. It's a versatile tool that, when prioritised, can transform how consumers interact with and remember a brand.

    Sonic logos offer a clear example of sound being at the heart of a brand. The iconic evolution of McDonald’s 'I’m Lovin’ It' and AOL’s iconic 'You’ve Got Mail' illustrate the power of sonic branding. Even minimalist approaches, like Intel’s five-note electronica tag or Netflix’s resounding 'Tudum', demonstrate that some of the most memorable sonic assets don’t need words at all.

    Yet, sonic logos are just the tip of the iceberg. Brands can creatively incorporate sound in other ways, too. Take Grolsch Beer, for example – the distinctive 'pop' of its swing-top bottles has become an integral part of their brand identity. This memorable sound not only sets the brand apart but also deepens the emotional connection with consumers.

    Another prime example of how being sound first can create a more memorable and interactive experience is Baileys Irish Cream’s innovative Baileys Sound Scales app. By capturing the sound of the liquid inside the bottle, the app tells users how much Irish Cream is left, turning a simple pour into an interactive experience. This clever use of sound not only deepens the consumer’s connection to the product but also distinguishes Baileys from its competitors.

    My personal favourite, as a guitarist and IPA fan, is Single Note IPA’s collaboration with Snapchat. This campaign transformed each can into a musical learning tool, featuring a different guitar chord on each can. Using a Snapchat filter, consumers could discover which songs they could play with the chords found on their Single Note cans, and the can’s lid even doubled as a guitar pick. It’s a brilliant blend of beer, music and social media that plays on the natural connection between guitar music and enjoying a good beer.

    For more great branding, see our best rebrands of the decade series.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Monotype partnership suggests Picsart has ambitions to take on Adobe and Canva
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    Everyone seems to hate Nottingham Building Society's new logo – even the city's official Robin Hood actor
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    What is typographical contrast?
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    The new Marvel logo features some major superhero snubs
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker23 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz9 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    How to choose a drawing tablet (and get a Black Friday bargain)
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    Indie game devs showcase their creative progression in inspiring trend
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    What You Don't Know Can Hurt: 3 facts about updated COVID-19 vaccines
    Chicago Star Media12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    New Report Names This Florida Town the No.1 Small Town for Retirement in the U.S.
    Akeena25 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    How to push colours while painting in Photoshop
    Creative Bloq1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy