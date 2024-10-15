Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Creative Bloq

    The best laptop brands for creative workflows

    By Tom May,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJNCg_0w7HuKfk00
    (Image credit: Maskot via Getty Images)

    Choosing the right laptop for your creative work can be a daunting task. On the one hand, most of us don't have endless cash to splash about. On the other, you want the absolute top specs you can afford. And of course, you want to make sure your laptop lasts for years to come.

    So which laptop brands offer the best value, and can be most trusted to deliver you a solid and dependable laptop that unlocks your creative workflow? We've drawn on our vast knowledge and experience of reviewing laptops to share a definitive list. Note that we've listed them in alphabetical, not any other kind of order.

    In our view, all these brands can be trusted (that's why many of them feature in our best laptops for graphic design guide)... but that doesn't mean they all offer the same thing. So we'll also break down what's special about each brand, what kind of laptops they produce, and the variety of prices, specs and operating systems within their laptop range.

    Best for budget models

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GIKl_0w7HuKfk00
    The Acer Swift 14 AI (Image credit: Future)

    Acer

    The best laptop brand for budget models

    Today's Best Deals

    Acer offers a wide range of laptops for creatives, right up to high-end workstations. But in general they're best known for their excellent range of budget laptops. These are characterised by good build quality, affordable prices and a good ratio of specs to cost. In other words, they're a good choice for creatives with limited cash, who want the best bang for their buck.

    A good example at the cheap end is the Acer Aspire 5 (2022), one of the best laptops for students. That said, Acer maks high-end models too, and our reviewer was impressed with the AI smarts of its recent release, the Acer Swift 14 AI. Acer is also known for its Chromebooks, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, a sound choice for those who don't need Windows or macOS.

    Best for design agencies

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38z7CV_0w7HuKfk00
    The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (Image credit: Future)

    Apple

    The laptop brand of choice for design agencies

    Today's Best Deals

    Apple needs no introduction. It's the world's biggest manufacturing company, mostly due to the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. But its MacBook line of laptops are also still the number choice for design agencies the world over.

    Why? Mainly because of their sleek design, powerful performance and high-quality displays. Plus, in many ways, the MacBook is as much as fashion item as a Louis Vuitton wallet or Gucci handbag. For some, the value is as much in the Apple logo and what it represents, as what the laptop can actually do.

    All that style and power comes at a price, though: these laptops are among the most expensive. Plus, you'll be locked into Apple's ecosystem and may find that ends up costing you more in the long run. That said, if you're already an iPhone or iPad user, then you'll find everything working together a lot more smoothly.

    Apple currently offers two main types of MacBook laptop: the Air, which is the cheaper of the two, and the Pro, which is the more powerful. The MacBook Air is a good choice for creatives who are looking for a lightweight and portable laptop, and who have a lighter workflow. The MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is a better option for creatives performing demanding tasks such as 3D modelling and video editing (but make sure you get the configuration right).

    To learn more, read our reviews of the latest models of each; namely, the Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024) and the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max.

    Best for features

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I7Ia_0w7HuKfk00
    The ASUS ProArt P16 (Image credit: Future)

    ASUS

    The best laptop brand for innovative features

    Today's Best Deals

    ASUS is a popular laptop brand known for its strong build quality, decent performance and affordable prices. The company offers a variety of laptops with different specs, operating systems, and screen sizes, running both Windows and Chrome OS. But what sets them apart, exactly?

    Well, one thing is how they often incorporate unique features into their laptops, such as stylus support, advanced cooling systems and, most usefully for creatives, the ASUS Dial. Included in laptops such as the ASUS ProArt P16, this clever dial can be programmed to make using software like Photoshop or Premiere Pro much quicker and easier.

    Then there's the ASUS ZenBook Duo, a contender for our laptop of the year. This clever laptop boasts not one but two OLED touchscreens, giving you incredible flexibility in how you set it up. The ZenBook Duo also has the ASUS dial, although note that it isn't on every ASUS laptop. It's missing from the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, for instance, although that still didn't stop it reach number one on our list of the best AI laptops for 2024.

    Best for reliability

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asB66_0w7HuKfk00
    The Dell Precision 7780 (Image credit: Future)

    Dell

    The best laptop brand for reliabilty

    Today's Best Deals

    Dell is one of the oldest and established laptop brands, and their reputation for reliability and build quality is high indeed. This major corporation offers a wide range of laptops for creatives, from budget-friendly models to high-end workstations, and they're arguably the brand of choice for the business sector as a whole. Dell is also known for offering excellent customer support, including technical assistance and warranty coverage.

    While Dell aren't particularly celebrated for their cheap laptops (perhaps unfairly), it's inarguable that they excel at premium review workstations. Most recently we've given enthusiastic reviews for the the Dell Precision 7780 and the 2-in-1 laptop Dell Latitude 9440.

    Best for consistent value

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUyad_0w7HuKfk00
    The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i gen 9 (Image credit: Future)

    Lenovo

    The best laptop brand for consistent value

    Today's Best Deals

    Lenovo is another formidable player in the market, offering a diverse range of excellent laptops tailored to creative professionals. These typically come with powerful processors, ample RAM and dedicated graphics cards, ensuring smooth operation for demanding creative tasks such as video editing, graphic design and 3D modelling.

    A little unusually, Lenovo is known for producing winning laptops at both ends of the spectrum. The most affordable ones include the ThinkPad range and the cheap-as-chips Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best laptops for writers. Our reviewers found the most impressive of their expensive models, meanwhile, to be the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i gen 9, a premium MacBook alternative.

    Best for Windows integration

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rWVc_0w7HuKfk00
    The Surface Laptop Studio 2 (Image credit: Paul Hatton)

    Microsoft

    The best laptop brand for Windows integration

    Today's Best Deals

    If you use Windows, it seems reasonable to expect it will work well a laptop made by Microsoft (the company that makes Windows). And in practice, our reviewers have very much found that to be the case.

    Overall, we've found Microsoft laptops to offer sleek design, powerful performance, and excellent integration with the Windows ecosystem. The lineup ranges from the budget friendly Surface Laptop Go 3 to the stylish Surface Laptop Studio 2, while the very tasty Surface Pro 9 tablet can double up as a hybrid laptop too.

    Best for gamers

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8pvF_0w7HuKfk00
    The MSI Creator Z17 (Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

    MSI

    The best laptop brand for creatives who game

    Today's Best Deals

    MSI is a popular brand of gaming laptops, so they don't specifically target creatives. That said, the kind of high-performance specs you need for gaming also makes these laptops a good choice for running resource-hungry creative software, such as Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere Pro and 3D modelling packages. That's why the MSI Creator Z17, for example, is on our list of the best laptops for video editing, while the MSI Raider GE78 HX turns up on our guide to best laptops for 3D modelling.

    Best for 2-in-1s

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CwKe_0w7HuKfk00
    The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) (Image credit: HP)

    HP

    The best laptop brand for 2-in-1s

    Today's Best Deals

    HP doesn't just make printers and photocopiers; they're also one of the most popular laptop manufacturers. The company offers a wide range of laptops, including Windows and Chromebook devices, and ranging from budget-friendly models to high-end workstations; the latter are particularly prized within the 3D artist community. HP does an especially neat line in 2-in-1 laptops, and we're big fans of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024).

    Best for Galaxy users

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvLcl_0w7HuKfk00
    The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

    Samsung

    The best laptop brand for Samsung phone users

    Today's Best Deals

    Samsung is best known for its smartphones and tablets, but they also offer a number of laptops too. And if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem with the former, it makes sense to consider the latter too.

    Like their Galaxy smartphones, Samsung's laptops tend to be on the expensive side, but you get premium specs to match. Our reviewer loved the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, which he said was great for creators and heavy rendering workloads. And Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge – the first Copilot Plus AI-powered laptop, which launched this summer – has also been a hit with our experts.

    Round up of today's best deals

    We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

    powered by

    Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

    Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

    Already have an account ? Sign in here

    *Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

    Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter

    Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.

    Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Samsung smashes Prime Day with these 24 record-low deals
    Creative Bloq8 days ago
    The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra prices: last year's iPad Pro rival is now more affordable
    Creative Bloq6 days ago
    I'm kind of obsessed with these paper Apple products
    Creative Bloq8 days ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra prices: This AI-powered tablet is a must-have for creatives
    Creative Bloq3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Apple's new iPad mini is more exciting than it looks
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    3 Everyday Foods to Eat for Weight Loss, According to a Doctor
    Julie Gaeta28 days ago
    Hilarious TikTok trend pokes fun at iPhone designers
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    The challenges of being an indie dev, "About a third of the way through the game's development, I hated the damn thing"
    Creative Bloq6 days ago
    My all-time favourite dumbphone is 15% off for Prime Day
    Creative Bloq7 days ago
    I’m surprised how much I love this Hamlet adaptation made entirely in GTA 5
    Creative Bloq6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza23 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    This candle features an unfortunate design oversight
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    Powerful animal charity ads illuminate the healing power of pets
    Creative Bloq3 days ago
    I’m terrified by the viral Smile 2 campaign
    Creative Bloq5 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    I’m disturbed by these creepy Heinz ads for all the wrong reasons
    Creative Bloq8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Cats react to optical illusion in adorable video
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    "Such a downgrade": Apple fans aren't loving the new Siri icon
    Creative Bloq5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy