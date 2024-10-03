Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Creative Bloq

    Robbie Williams will be played by a CGI monkey in new biopic (and I have so many questions)

    By Natalie Fear,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UojIm_0vt1wfxk00
    (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

    Biopic films have been having a moment for some time now, with the likes of Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody and more recently Pharell's Lego Biopic taking to the big screen. By now it's getting a little tricky to reinvent the wheel of musical biopics, but singer Robbie Williams is here with a unique spin – a film about his life's story, as represented by a CGI monkey.

    Props for creativity, it's certainly never been seen before (at least in the biopic world) and with top-notch VFX technology behind the film, it might be the most bizarrely intriguing trailer I've ever seen. There are still plenty of exciting upcoming VFX films launching this year, but with Robbie's GCI monkey masterpiece set to release in January, it'll be hard to top that absurdity in 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxTJA_0vt1wfxk00

    When I first saw the Better Man trailer, my initial thought was naturally, why? "I know what you're thinking. What's with the monkey?" the teaser trailer begins. In his own words, Robbie claims "I've always seen myself a little less... evolved" (admittedly it's a little on the nose but credit where it's due for committing to the bit). In a bizarre and dramatic retelling of his whirlwind career from boyband heartthrob to solo pop superstar, the unique biopic looks like a wild ride from start to finish – even without the ape augmentation.

    Despite its strange metaphorical nuance, the trailer displays some impressive VFX, and that's no coincidence. According to Discussing Film, Better Man's VFX was created by Wētā, the same company that worked on the stunning visuals for the Planet of the Apes franchise. If you've seen the films you'll be familiar with the astounding emotional depth of the CGI characters, something that I hope we'll get a flavour of amidst the chaos of Robbie's upcoming biopic.

    So Pharrell Williams is making a biopic about himself where everyone and everything’s Lego and Robbie Williams is making one where he’s a monkey, and my only question is why is everything stupid? pic.twitter.com/4cS2ZjbRLdOctober 2, 2024

    “There’s a Robbie “He is playedWilliams biopic by a CGIcoming out.” monkey.” pic.twitter.com/NqnHlOc3klOctober 2, 2024

    “So Mr. Williams, are there any subtle details you’d like included in your fictional portray-”“I would be like to be a monkey.”October 2, 2024

    If you'd like to learn more about Wētā's work, check out our behind-the-scenes look at the VFX for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. For any budding VFX artists, we've also got a handy guide on the must-have resources for VFX artists packed with assets for films, games, and even product visualisation.

    Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter

    Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.

    Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

    Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

    Already have an account ? Sign in here

    *Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

    Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Tesla's Cybertruck logo is a hot mess (and we have to dive into it)
    Creative Bloq4 days ago
    This excellent new budget office chair has $70 off for Prime Day in October
    Creative Bloq1 day ago
    Horoscope for Saturday, October 5th
    Devra Lee4 hours ago
    Mastercard's new haptic logo is a stroke of branding genius – though it could be very annoying
    Creative Bloq10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Picayune Dreams scoops top honors at the GameMaker Awards 2024
    Creative Bloq7 days ago
    This baffling optical illusion makes me question if I'm seeing straight
    Creative Bloq5 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    This perplexing optical illusion transforms in the blink of an eye
    Creative Bloq23 hours ago
    Figma's 'unapologetically jumbo' new identity draws inspiration from the playground
    Creative Bloq15 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Simplify font licensing and management for your creative business with a Monotype Fonts subscription
    Creative Bloq15 days ago
    The retro PS5 Pro will have strict preorder conditions in Japan
    Creative Bloq3 days ago
    October’s Apple event could launch the iPad Mini 7 (and it's about time)
    Creative Bloq2 days ago
    Sony's retro PS5 design proves we've reached peak tech nostalgia
    Creative Bloq13 days ago
    Designers have scathing opinions on the new Aeroméxico logo
    Creative Bloq8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The latest Marvel x Disney comic crossover looks like the wildest yet
    Creative Bloq12 days ago
    Jony Ive's LoveFrom has an adorable new logo
    Creative Bloq9 days ago
    I spend time with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and this is why I'm feeling optimistic for Ubisoft's new historical drama
    Creative Bloq14 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    New leaks suggest the Samsung S25 Ultra could be a paradigm shift
    Creative Bloq11 days ago
    How to watch Unreal Fest Seattle 2024
    Creative Bloq9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy