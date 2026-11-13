Crawfordsville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on patient care and a close-knit community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Crawfordsville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $3,500 sign-on bonus for full-time)

Provide direct nursing care, supervise CNAs, and help residents reach their best level of health in a skilled setting. Great fit if you’re an LPN with an active license who wants steady hours and a strong clinical team.

Employer: Franciscan Health

Location: Crawfordsville, IN (Crawfordsville Campus, 1710 Lafayette Rd)

(Crawfordsville Campus, 1710 Lafayette Rd) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Support the wound and vascular team by prepping patients, removing dressings, taking vitals, and assisting RNs and physicians. Good for someone with patient care experience and BLS who wants a set weekday schedule.

Employer: Whitlock Place

Location: Crawfordsville, IN

Type: Not stated (on-site, in-person)

Not stated (on-site, in-person) Pay: $25.00 – $26.00 per hour

Administer meds, check vitals, and support daily care for seniors, including memory care and hospice residents. Ideal if you have a current QMA qualification and enjoy building relationships with long-term residents.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.