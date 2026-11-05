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Basketball
Referees needed for men’s basketball league
4 days ago
Crawfordsville Parks and Recreation is seeking referees for its men's basketball league. Anyone interested can contact Clint Jones by email at cjones@crawfordsville-in.gov for more information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Crawfordsville Parks and Recreation
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