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Basketball

Referees needed for men’s basketball league

4 days ago
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Crawfordsville Parks and Recreation is seeking referees for its men's basketball league. Anyone interested can contact Clint Jones by email at cjones@crawfordsville-in.gov for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Crawfordsville Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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