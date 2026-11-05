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Greenwood Twp Supervisors meeting set for Nov. 9
The Greenwood Township Board of Supervisors will hold its regular meeting on November 9, 2026 at 6:30 PM at 14743 F Road, Atlantic, PA 16111-3726. The agenda includes approval of minutes, a Planning Commission item for a Kerchin non‑building waiver, several permit items (Benich and Pallack Estate subdivisions and a new mobile home at 2860 Lake Rd), old business on Vitro/Air Products, the 2027 LSA Grant Application, PennDOT Agility Program/Millings Contract, athletic fields, the submitted PennDOT Multimodal Grant Application, and a UCC Permit Officer – Midland proposal, plus new business on advertising the 2027 budget and the Armstrong Franchise Agreement. Citizen comments are limited to 5 minutes per topic and 30 minutes total, and the next meeting is set for December 7, 2026.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Greenwood Township, Crawford County PA
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