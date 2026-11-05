Greenwood Twp updates online building permit info

Residents of Greenwood Township, Crawford County, PA can now find building permit forms and step-by-step instructions for projects like new homes, garages, sheds, and additions on the updated township website. To access the information, go to About Our Town → Building and Planning → Building Permits, where you can see what permits are needed, download forms, and follow clear steps before starting construction. More information: www.greenwoodtwpcrawfordpa.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greenwood Township, Crawford County PA