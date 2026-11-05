Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Crawford County

Greenwood Twp updates online building permit info

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PdRIj_1Goovzwi00

Residents of Greenwood Township, Crawford County, PA can now find building permit forms and step-by-step instructions for projects like new homes, garages, sheds, and additions on the updated township website. To access the information, go to About Our Town → Building and Planning → Building Permits, where you can see what permits are needed, download forms, and follow clear steps before starting construction. More information: www.greenwoodtwpcrawfordpa.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greenwood Township, Crawford County PA

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments