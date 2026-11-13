Crawford County Library District will host local author Corey D. Evans at a Local Author Fair in Cuba on 2026-11-28 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Evans, a groundskeeper in the Ozark Mountains and a finalist for the Missouri Writer's Guild Best Short Story of the Year Award (2026), will share his books, including the anthology “The Ocean On Top of The Hill,” a whimsical tale about a family of five children exploring the magic of the Cedar Oak Woods. Learn more about his work at corey-evans.com and coreydaneevanswrites.substack.com. More information: https://www.facebook.com/share/1HyHLsutfm/ https://www.facebook.com/share/1KDHt7V7SA/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Crawford County Library District