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Cuba
Local Author Fair at Cuba Library on Nov. 28
2 days ago
The Crawford County Library District will host a Local Author Fair at its Cuba branch on November 28 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Visitors can browse booths where local authors will showcase and sell their books, offering a chance to shop for new reads for the season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Crawford County Library District
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