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Cuba

Local Author Fair at Cuba Library on Nov. 28

2 days ago
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The Crawford County Library District will host a Local Author Fair at its Cuba branch on November 28 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Visitors can browse booths where local authors will showcase and sell their books, offering a chance to shop for new reads for the season.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Crawford County Library District

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