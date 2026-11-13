📢 $288K grant funds year 2 of local pedestrian safety program

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office a $288,300.75 grant to continue Project P.A.U.S.E. (Pedestrian Awareness and Understanding Safety Education).

This funding supports a second year of pedestrian safety education in Bibb, Crawford, and Peach counties.

Project P.A.U.S.E. focuses on the idea that “No one should die while walking.” The program will keep offering:

Age-appropriate classroom workshops for students

for students Community outreach exhibits

Visibility-boosting safety items for people walking near traffic

If you live, work, or go to school in Bibb, Crawford, or Peach County, watch for Project P.A.U.S.E. events and materials in your schools and neighborhoods, and use the safety tips to stay safer while walking.