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💰 $288K grant extends pedestrian safety program in 3 counties
📢 $288K grant funds year 2 of local pedestrian safety program
The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office a $288,300.75 grant to continue Project P.A.U.S.E. (Pedestrian Awareness and Understanding Safety Education).
This funding supports a second year of pedestrian safety education in Bibb, Crawford, and Peach counties.
Project P.A.U.S.E. focuses on the idea that “No one should die while walking.” The program will keep offering:
- Age-appropriate classroom workshops for students
- Community outreach exhibits
- Visibility-boosting safety items for people walking near traffic
If you live, work, or go to school in Bibb, Crawford, or Peach County, watch for Project P.A.U.S.E. events and materials in your schools and neighborhoods, and use the safety tips to stay safer while walking.
More Info: Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Awards Second-...
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