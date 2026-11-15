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🐶 Playful, Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cranston, RI
Young dogs and puppies are waiting in Cranston and with partner rescues to join loving homes. Each one below is already looking north to Rhode Island and comes with transport included in the fee when noted.
Libman in TX
- Breed: Lhasa Apso mix
- Age: Approx 3 years old (young adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: 19 lbs
- Adoption fee: $650 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Fill out the adoption application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Libman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odysseus in TX
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Approx 4 years old (young adult)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 11 lbs
- Adoption fee: $499 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Start with the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Odysseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo Shark in TX
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Approx 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 18 lbs
- Adoption fee: $675 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Complete the adoption application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Milo Shark and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simon in TX
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Approx 1 year old
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 28 lbs
- Adoption fee: $725 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: First step is the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joon in TX
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed type)
- Age: Approx 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with black
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $675 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Fill out the adoption form at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Joon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buster in TX
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Approx 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Weight: 10 lbs
- Adoption fee: $575 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Start with the application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Opie in TX
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Approx 11 months old
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Weight: 12 lbs
- Adoption fee: $599 (includes transportation to the Northeast)
- Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.
- How to apply: Complete the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/
👉 Meet Opie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TEAGAN
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby – about 3 months old
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Adoption fee: $675
- Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI
- Phone: (401) 467-3670
- Notes: Described as a very cute young puppy with floppy ears and an innocent expression. She arrived with her sister, who has already been adopted.
👉 Meet TEAGAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIRA
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Adoption fee: $675
- Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI
- Phone: (401) 467-3670
👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit EGAPL Heart of RI or start an application with Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc. and help one of these pups come home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.