Young dogs and puppies are waiting in Cranston and with partner rescues to join loving homes. Each one below is already looking north to Rhode Island and comes with transport included in the fee when noted.

Breed: Lhasa Apso mix

Lhasa Apso mix Age: Approx 3 years old (young adult)

Approx (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: White

Weight: 19 lbs

Adoption fee: $650 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Fill out the adoption application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Libman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug mix

Pug mix Age: Approx 4 years old (young adult)

Approx (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Weight: 11 lbs

Adoption fee: $499 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Start with the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Odysseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Approx 2 years old

Approx Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Weight: 18 lbs

Adoption fee: $675 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Complete the adoption application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Milo Shark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Approx 1 year old

Approx Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: 28 lbs

Adoption fee: $725 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: First step is the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed type)

Terrier (medium, mixed type) Age: Approx 2 years old

Approx Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with black

Weight: 10 lbs

Adoption fee: $675 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Fill out the adoption form at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Joon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Approx 2 years old

Approx Gender: Male

Color: White with gray/silver

Weight: 10 lbs

Adoption fee: $575 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Start with the application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Buster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Approx 11 months old

Approx Gender: Male

Color: White

Weight: 12 lbs

Adoption fee: $599 (includes transportation to the Northeast)

(includes transportation to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

How to apply: Complete the online application at https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Opie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby – about 3 months old

– about Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Adoption fee: $675

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Notes: Described as a very cute young puppy with floppy ears and an innocent expression. She arrived with her sister, who has already been adopted.

👉 Meet TEAGAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Adoption fee: $675

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

👉 Meet MIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit EGAPL Heart of RI or start an application with Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc. and help one of these pups come home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.