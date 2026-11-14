Cranston has some very special cats waiting for homes through EGAPL Heart of RI. Each one has their own story and is ready to meet the right family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Teen is a tiny, very cute kitten from the Agatha All Along litter. He’s a young “teenager” kitty, still figuring out his big feelings and totally smitten with his roommate Opal. He’s playful, social with other cats, and full of that goofy kitten energy.

If you’re looking for a fun, growing kitten to love (and maybe adopt with a feline friend), Teen could be the one.

👉 Meet Teen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/white

Cream/white Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Opal looks like she stepped out of a jewelry box. She has a soft cream-colored coat, striking eyes, and a perfect pink nose. She prefers polite introductions and gentle affection, like a proper little lady.

If you enjoy a cat with grace and style who still has plenty of love to give, Opal may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Miso is a very sweet little tabby who can’t believe she hasn’t been adopted yet. At just three months old, she’s been “waiting her whole life” for her person. She has three adorable littermates also looking for homes, so she may do well with other kittens.

If you want a loving, gentle baby cat to grow up by your side, Miso would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cranston, RI, please consider visiting EGAPL Heart of RI or calling (401) 467-3670 to ask about Teen, Opal, Miso, or their friends. Sharing this list with local friends and family can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.